Lanesborough voters reject new $6 million public safety complex at special town meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
Lanesboro Charles.png
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Lanesborough, Massachusetts residents have decisively rejected a $6 million plan to build a new public safety facility.

Voters at Thursday’s special town meeting were not swayed by proponents’ argument that the town must act quickly to find a new permanent home for its police department and EMS services.

Finance committee chair Jodi Szczepaniak-Locke says the plan was out of step with Lanesborough’s economic realities.

“We're a town with 2,986 people that live in our community, with 1,137 of those people being of the age of 60 years and older," she said. "So that's 38% of you that could be on a fixed income, including the percentage of 44.6% of our students in Lanesborough Elementary School qualifying for free or reduced lunch. We are not a rich community, and the long term effects of this size of the building I am extremely concerned about.”

The plan failed with 139 yes votes and 214 noes.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
