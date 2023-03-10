Albany Common Councilor raises concern about top local developer after it settles discrimination suit

An Albany Common Councilor is calling for an investigation of Redburn Development Partners, one of the region’s top developers.

During the panel's Monday meeting 2nd ward Councilor Derek Johnson said Redburn, accused of racial discrimination in a November federal civil rights lawsuit, should be investigated.

"We shouldn't have people that are dealing with high-level contracts with the city being in a position of the discrimination," Johnson said. "I take racial discrimination serious."

In December, ownership of decades-long city eyesore Central Warehouse was transferred to Redburn Development's Jeff Buell, who promises to eventually deliver a mixed-use residential-commercial space and a rooftop restaurant.

“I think everyone, it would be really lovely to have everyone on the roof on New Year's Eve ’24,” said Buell.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said after speaking with Buell she became convinced he is the right fit for the project. She mentioned Buell's "great track record in the city," with projects including the refurbishment of the Kenmore Hotel.

“Let's have an open mind," said Sheehan. "Let's not take any idea off the table.”

Redburn quietly settled the racial discrimination lawsuit in February. Buell says he is not allowed to speak about the settlement. He says he's "always liked Councilman Johnson and the way he fights for his community" and added he is "personally very willing to engage in any conversation that helps ease concerns."

Johnson believes Buell has a lot of explaining to do.

"Every time you turn around, you see Redburn, Redburn, Redburn, Redburn," Johnson said. "That is a mark, that is a name that is constantly mentioned when it comes to development in the city. And at a time when we're having the housing concerns that we're having and the discussion that we're having..."

Some councilors and Mayor Sheehan have been at odds over a housing ordinance mandating building developers make 13% of their housing units available for residents living below the average median income, which they say is around $50,000 a year. The council passed the measure but Sheehan vetoed it. An error councilors found in the proposed legislation has put it on the back burner temporarily.

"We've lived through this pandemic for two years and I'm going to say this. I'm 54 years old. These landlords have been eating handsomely off our community and because they took a loss for three years, which many of us sympathize," Johnson said. "But they have been winning every year, most of them have put future kids on to college off of these rents of people of the city of Albany. And right now, what's going on with the landlords, with this development is very concerning. And for this company to be involved in the situation that they were involved and be able to settle and without any type of questioning or investigation. I think I'm bothered by that and I feel that I shouldn't be the only person that's having this conversation."

Sheehan's Chief of Staff David Galin responded to a request for comment via email, saying "The City of Albany has not received a complaint regarding Redburn Development. Our historic practice is when the City’s Commission on Human Rights receives a complaint against a third party, it is referred to the New York State Division of Human Rights to be investigated."

Common Council President Corey Ellis tells WAMC the panel has yet to formally discuss Redburn Development and what position it might take going forward.