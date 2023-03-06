© 2023
Vermont Town Meeting Day is Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
Vermont state flag

Tuesday is Town Meeting Day in Vermont.  Voters will decide school and local budgets, ballot items and local representatives.

A number of communities have infrastructure bonds on the ballot. South Burlington is seeking approval of $33.8 million for waste water treatment upgrades. Water improvement bonds are also before voters

In Burlington there are ten candidates running for four district and one ward council seats. The 8 questions on the ballot include asking voters to approve the school budget, implementing a new carbon fee and creating an independent control board to oversee the police department.

