Former hospital tops Springfield preservation group's 'most endangered' list

An organization that advocates to save historic buildings in Springfield, Massachusetts is marking a milestone of its own.

Springfield Preservation Trust is a half-century old.

Earlier this week, at the trust’s 50th annual meeting, a list of the most endangered historic properties was released.

At the top is the former Isolation Hospital. The five-story Art Deco-style building at 1414 State Street in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood was constructed in the 1930s to treat patients with tuberculosis. It has been unused for decades.

The full list of the organization’s most endangered historic properties is at springfieldpreservation.org/mehr.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Erica Swallow, the newly-installed president of Springfield Preservation Trust.