News
Former hospital tops Springfield preservation group's 'most endangered' list

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST
The former Springfield Isolation Hospital at 1414 State Street. Springfield Preservation Trust said it is one of the largest Art Deco buildings still left in the city.

Springfield Preservation Trust marks 50th anniversary

An organization that advocates to save historic buildings in Springfield, Massachusetts is marking a milestone of its own.

Springfield Preservation Trust is a half-century old.

Earlier this week, at the trust’s 50th annual meeting, a list of the most endangered historic properties was released.

At the top is the former Isolation Hospital. The five-story Art Deco-style building at 1414 State Street in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood was constructed in the 1930s to treat patients with tuberculosis. It has been unused for decades.

The full list of the organization’s most endangered historic properties is at springfieldpreservation.org/mehr.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Erica Swallow, the newly-installed president of Springfield Preservation Trust.

Springfield Historic Preservation Trust Springfield history
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
