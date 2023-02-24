© 2023
Public input sought on Vermont forest economy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
mount-philo-forested-area-dscn6158.jpg
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Forested area on Mt. Philo

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation is planning four virtual meetings to get public input on the state’s forest economy.

The department must create a report for the Vermont Legislature by next January for a 10-year plan on how the state can modernize, promote, and protect the forest products sector and the forest economy.

The Department is planning four virtual and one in person “engagement sessions” on what they are calling the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap.

The first meetings are Monday and Tuesday evening.

Forests forest products Vermont Department of Forests Parks and Recreation Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap
Pat Bradley
