Public input sought on Vermont forest economy

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation is planning four virtual meetings to get public input on the state’s forest economy.

The department must create a report for the Vermont Legislature by next January for a 10-year plan on how the state can modernize, promote, and protect the forest products sector and the forest economy.

The Department is planning four virtual and one in person “engagement sessions” on what they are calling the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap.

The first meetings are Monday and Tuesday evening.

