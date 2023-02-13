© 2023
SUNY Plattsburgh receives university designation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST
SUNY Plattsburgh sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/

SUNY Plattsburgh has officially been designated a university by New York state.

SUNY Plattsburgh is now designated a university, rather than a college, following approval in December by the SUNY Board of Trustees of a 2022 Board of Regents policy change. The four-year institution will continue using the name SUNY Plattsburgh, or State University of New York at Plattsburgh, on official and federal documents.

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi called the designation a “positive step” in growing and sustaining enrollment.

Other SUNY campuses have, or are in the process of obtaining, the university designation.

