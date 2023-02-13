Bill would ban PFAS in Massachusetts by 2030

A group of more than a dozen environmental, health, and consumer organizations are praising a bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in almost all products sold in the state.

The proposed legislation also creates a fund to address the contamination of drinking water by the toxic so-called “forever chemicals.”

The bill is based on the findings of a task force that last year held hearings and investigated how to regulate and mitigate the impact of PFAS in Massachusetts.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Deirdre Cummings of MassPIRG, one of the groups that has endorsed the legislation.