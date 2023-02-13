© 2023
Bill would ban PFAS in Massachusetts by 2030

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
The Massachusetts legislature has thousands of bills to consider during the two-year legislative session that began in January 2023.

Legislation also creates a trust fund to address contamination

A group of more than a dozen environmental, health, and consumer organizations are praising a bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in almost all products sold in the state.

The proposed legislation also creates a fund to address the contamination of drinking water by the toxic so-called “forever chemicals.”

The bill is based on the findings of a task force that last year held hearings and investigated how to regulate and mitigate the impact of PFAS in Massachusetts.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Deirdre Cummings of MassPIRG, one of the groups that has endorsed the legislation.

