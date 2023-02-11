© 2023
Ludlow pizza shop hosting collection drive for quake victims in Turkey

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published February 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
Donated items at Oscar's Pizza
Photo provided
/
Donated items at Oscar's Pizza

The recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced tens of thousands of families.

With international aid efforts collecting donations and sending supplies, one woman in western Massachusetts is leading a collection drive at her family’s pizza shop.

Busra Yanbul, whose family operates Oscar’s Pizza in Ludlow, is collecting clothing, tents, blankets, flashlights, batteries, and more through Sunday.

The items will then be delivered to the Turkish Consulate in Boston and flown to the devastated area of southeast Turkey.

Donations can be made at:

Oscar’s Pizza
973 East Street
Ludlow, MA

Starbucks
456 Center Street
Ludlow, MA

Socialite Coffee Bar
1516 Allen Street
Springfield, MA

Online payments can be made over Venmo to byanbul

News
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard