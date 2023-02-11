Ludlow pizza shop hosting collection drive for quake victims in Turkey

The recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced tens of thousands of families.

With international aid efforts collecting donations and sending supplies, one woman in western Massachusetts is leading a collection drive at her family’s pizza shop.

Busra Yanbul, whose family operates Oscar’s Pizza in Ludlow, is collecting clothing, tents, blankets, flashlights, batteries, and more through Sunday.

The items will then be delivered to the Turkish Consulate in Boston and flown to the devastated area of southeast Turkey.

Donations can be made at:

Oscar’s Pizza

973 East Street

Ludlow, MA

Starbucks

456 Center Street

Ludlow, MA

Socialite Coffee Bar

1516 Allen Street

Springfield, MA

Online payments can be made over Venmo to byanbul