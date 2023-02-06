Burlington shelter pod community to open

Burlington’s shelter pod community for homeless residents opens this week.

The Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community is composed of 60- to 120-square foot freestanding cubicles that will house about 35 people. Each includes electricity, heating and air conditioning and a bunk for sleeping. Community buildings including restrooms, shower facilities and a counseling center were manufactured off site and delivery was delayed, postponing the original targeted opening.

Mayor Miro Weinberger calls it an important resource in addressing the homelessness crisis.

“It is going to offer up to 35 individuals some level of independent living within an emergency shelter, which is rare. They’re going to have their own space. And we are going to be able to focus a great deal of social services and other resources on this community.”

Residents of the shelter pods will receive counseling and help to them get into permanent housing and jobs.

