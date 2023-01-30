Construction of Saranac Lake Ice Palace begins

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival begins next weekend and now that cold weather has arrived volunteers are working overtime to build the traditional center of attraction for the event.

The carnival attracts thousands of people to the village in the central Adirondacks for an annual mid-winter festival that includes a parade, fireworks and an Ice Palace. The palace is built from ice blocks cut from the adjacent Lake Flower, but due to warm weather, workers had been unable to harvest ice until Sunday.

Winter Carnival Vice Chair Rob Russell says they will work double shifts to finish construction.

“We’re going to get it done by Friday afternoon at the latest so it’ll be all set to go for Saturday morning for everybody.”

The Ice Castle is constructed by volunteers.

Meanwhile, a similar attraction in Lake George has been delayed for weeks by the warm January.

