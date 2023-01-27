Congresswoman Becca Balint announces committee assignment
Vermont’s Congresswoman has been appointed to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
The Committee is the primary investigative committee in the House with jurisdiction over federal civil service, federal government operations, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Postal Service.
First-term at-large Democrat Becca Balint says sitting on the committee will allow her to hold government agencies accountable while protecting civil liberties.