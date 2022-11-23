© 2022
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
Becca Balint 11-8-22
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Becca Balint gives a victory speech on election night 2022

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices.

The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”

The transition team is encouraging those with non-traditional work and career paths to apply. Balint is succeeding Democratic Congressman Peter Welch, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.

