North Country Roots in Plattsburgh approved for cannabis retail license

The New York state Cannabis Control Board approved 30 applicants Wednesday for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses. One of the retailers will be Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots.

This is the second round of license approvals for provisional retail cannabis licenses that the state Cannabis Control Board has considered. Board Executive Director Chris Alexander explains that applicants must meet certain criteria, including ownership by individuals disproportionately impacted by previous cannabis prohibition and previous business experience.

“We are so excited to continue to roll out this CAURD (Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary) program, being able to afford opportunities to those who have been directly by marijuana prohibitions enforcement. We have 30 applicants for licensure. There’s more licensees or applicants under review for licensure and we’ll continue to roll out the program.”

The resolution to approve all 30 was approved unanimously without discussion.

Among the applicants is North Country Roots. Board Chair Doug Butdorf says the state is working to make amends for old drug laws that unfairly punished the poor and people of color.

“North Country Roots saw that the state’s new initiative under adult use would be a great opportunity for us to participate as well. We, like all the other CAURD recipients, have part of our ownership group people who are justice involved, people who have previously been convicted for marijuana violations. And we’re excited to be able to bring high quality products to North Country consumers.”

But exactly when and where that will happen is yet to be determined. The provisional licensees must now complete a secondary supplemental application that includes notification to the municipality as to where the dispensary will be located. Butdorf says there are a still number of steps before a retail store can open.

“Some of those steps are just simply us fully and completely clarifying the information about who our ownership structure is and to make sure that we, as we’re seeking locations, that we are properly securing the location and that we’re properly educating and protecting our staff and you know we’re working with the proper insurance solutions, etcetera. And so those steps, they make a lot of sense.”

While a brick-and-mortar site is yet to be determined, Butdorf says North Country Roots hopes to be approved for delivery services while locating and building the dispensary.

“Our goal is as quickly as possible to be able to deliver to Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County in the short term. And then to finalize a location as quickly as we can in the city or town of Plattsburgh.”

“So delivery like GrubHub, it is allowed?” asks Pat Bradley.

"Yes, replies Butdorf. "We won’t be able to utilize the third-party delivery solutions like a GrubHub. But we will be able to employ our own delivery people under strict guidelines and rules.”

Butdorf would ideally like to open a North Country Roots dispensary on 4/20 but is uncertain if that goal can be met. There is not a date set to begin delivery operations.