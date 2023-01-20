© 2023
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
Contractors did roof repairs on a house in Springfield's Old Hill neighborhood in advance of Revitalize CDC's volunteer day GreenNFit program in 2019.

Revitalize CDC's volunteer day returns for first time since 2019

A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus.

The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation.

This year’s project will take place in the Memorial Square neighborhood of Springfield on Saturday April 29th.

More information about volunteer opportunities is available at the website: RevitalizeCDC.com .

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Colleen Loveless, President and CEO of Revitalize CDC.

