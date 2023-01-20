Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End

A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus.

The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation.

This year’s project will take place in the Memorial Square neighborhood of Springfield on Saturday April 29th.

More information about volunteer opportunities is available at the website: RevitalizeCDC.com .

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Colleen Loveless, President and CEO of Revitalize CDC.