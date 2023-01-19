© 2023
Renewable and clean electricity webinars planned

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

The Vermont Department of Public Service is planning a series of webinars to review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.

The three online sessions will look at where the state’s electricity comes from and current renewable policies, and the last session will cover any additional questions raised.

The department plans to review policies and programs that currently support the use of renewable electricity and provide information about the development of future programs and policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

