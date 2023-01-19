Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins delivers 2023 State of the City address

First-term Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins delivered a State of the City address looking back on his first year in office and ahead to the future of Hometown U.S.A.

Collins, a Democrat elected in 2021, said in his State of the City address Wednesday that the small Warren County City is “on the rise.”

Echoing his inaugural address last year, Collins said his hometown city has “everything going for it.”

“Huge community spirit, safe, walkable family neighborhoods, a kind engaged citizenry, a strong school system, paid professional fire department and police department, an excellent hospital and health care system, world class museums and theaters and a symphony orchestra carrying social service organizations to help those in need safe, clean drinking water and a well-run wastewater treatment facility. An outstanding public library and a healthy growing business district,” said Collins.

The mayor reflected on learning the ins and outs of city hall, but said his time, so far, has flown by.

“I lived inside a whirlwind of meetings with business leaders and city residents, but mostly with our 16 department heads. I must have asked 1,000 questions and received 1,000 great answers, which led to more questions. All in an effort to gain a deeper understanding about each and every city department works.”

Collins touted the completion of several city initiatives during his first year, including a citywide tax reassessment, a successful voter referendum to approve new voter wards, the purchase and conversion of street lights to efficient LED technology, and sidewalk upgrades.

He also thanked his predecessors in City Hall for undertaking major infrastructure investments over the last decade while minimizing tax increases.

Collins said the city will see progress on its plans to redevelop the South Street corridor – once a hub for city nightlife that is being reimagined for mixed-use development, housing, and community space. The plan is supported by a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded by the state in 2016.

“As most of you know, we've signed an agreement with a contractor for the first phase of our DRI,” said Collins.

The first phase involves the renovation of three existing buildings – about $14 million in investment.

The second phase involves the construction of a new multi-story, mixed-use building.

“Which will include 70 new apartments and commercial spaces. And that's roughly a $22 million investment. And of course, there's also our Event and Marketing Center on South. We're working through the final design decisions and approvals from the State of New York and expect to be breaking ground on that this spring.”

Though the city has seen high demand for housing and rising home values in recent years, Collins said Glens Falls must fulfill its responsibility to help residents of all means.

“Roughly 50 percent of our residents have an annual income that places them in HUDs need of service. Glens Falls is Warren County’s city. But it is also the center of services for not only Warren County, but northern Washington County and northern Saratoga County. The city hosts 90 percent of the providers of human services for those in need in our region. We must be careful that we don't take more properties off our tax rolls.”

The city also faces hiring challenges.

“Like many organizations, the city is having difficulty filling positions made even worse by the disruption of COVID. In fact, our police department and our fire department are both in need of recruits for this new year.”

In discussing ways to consolidate services, Collins supports a plan to merge the city’s Glens Falls Transit bus service with CDTA.

Collins said he’s also asked members of the city council to undertake the difficult task of creating a parking plan. He also put a focus on increasing riverfront access.

He pledged increased “cooperation and collaboration” with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the City Business Improvement District, Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, and Downtown Business Collaborative.

“Working together is the only way we can ensure that we all succeed.”

You can view the entire address on YouTube.