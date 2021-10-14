© 2021
News
Midday Magazine

Bill Collins running unopposed for Glens Falls mayor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
Glens Falls mayoral candidate Bill Collins is running unopposed in next month’s election.

The Democrat, who has served two four-year terms on the common council, is preparing to leave his full-time job with the Special Olympics to become the presumptive 23rd mayor of the Warren County city. Mayor Dan Hall is not seeking re-election. WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard met up with Collins in Glens Falls City Park to talk about his run for mayor.

