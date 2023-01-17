Burlington Progressive councilors issue public safety plan

Burlington’s Progressive city councilors released their public safety proposal on Tuesday on the heels of the Democratic mayor’s plan to enhance public safety in the city.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger released a new public safety plan outlining initiatives to reduce gun violence and reform the police department last week.

On Tuesday Burlington Progressives released their own plan. It also calls for action to prevent gun violence. The Progressive plan includes strategies to reinvest money from police vacancies into other crisis response work; address racism and inequity; increase survivor and victim supports; and strengthen Police Commission oversight.

Four of the 12 city council seats are held by Progressives, five by Democrats, two by independents and one is vacant.