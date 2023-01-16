Plattsburgh community celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Plattsburgh community held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration today at the Newman Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

This is the first time in three years that the commemoration was held in person. During the pandemic a video version was broadcast on the local public television station.

SUNY Plattsburgh librarian Holly Heller-Ross is Vice President of the Martin Luther King Commission of Plattsburgh.

“The real essence of Martin Luther King’s message is people coming together to make change, to do things as a community and he talked about the beloved community frequently. So being able to celebrate this legacy in person is very exciting.”

The commemoration featured speeches, song and prayers.