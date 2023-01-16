© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Plattsburgh community celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST
plattsburgh-mlk-singers1-16-23-20230116_141625.jpg
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The Plattsburgh MLK Singers perform during the 2023 annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration in Plattsburgh

The Plattsburgh community held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration today at the Newman Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

This is the first time in three years that the commemoration was held in person. During the pandemic a video version was broadcast on the local public television station.

SUNY Plattsburgh librarian Holly Heller-Ross is Vice President of the Martin Luther King Commission of Plattsburgh.

“The real essence of Martin Luther King’s message is people coming together to make change, to do things as a community and he talked about the beloved community frequently. So being able to celebrate this legacy in person is very exciting.”

The commemoration featured speeches, song and prayers.

Tags
News Martin Luther King Jr.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More