News
Midday Magazine

2022 was sixth-warmest year on record in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
Climate System Research Center, UMass Amherst
/
NOAA
It is undeniable the climate in Massachusetts is warming as shown on this graph.

January was the only month where the average temperature was below normal

Last year was another warm one in Massachusetts.

2022 was the sixth-warmest year on record in the Bay State. The summer, which meteorologically speaking are the months of June, July, and August, ranked as the second-warmest according to an analysis by Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.

Rawlins spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

