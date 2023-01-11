2022 was sixth-warmest year on record in Massachusetts

Last year was another warm one in Massachusetts.

2022 was the sixth-warmest year on record in the Bay State. The summer, which meteorologically speaking are the months of June, July, and August, ranked as the second-warmest according to an analysis by Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.

Rawlins spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.