Healey meets with legislative leaders for first time as governor

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey met with state legislative leaders Monday for the first time since taking office last week, as the three Democrats plot out a path for the 2023 session.

Healey unveiled several priorities for the first time during her inaugural address on January 5th, including free access to community college and tax reform. Whether the legislature will embrace her agenda, and to what extent, remains to be seen after two terms under Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

After the closed-door meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, Healey told reporters there are many areas of agreement.

“We talked about a number of things or general approach, we've talked about some of the priorities that we share in terms of the work for people in this state, residents and businesses and the health and wellbeing as a state,” she said. “We talked about workforce and education, health care, and the climate, a number of issues. We did touch on issues of education and, you know, I expect that there's an area — we've all articulated support for education.”

But Healey said it’s too early to get specific about whatever differences emerged.

“It's day four,” she said. “I am grateful to everybody who's welcomed us into the building, who's literally, quite literally, had to show us around. Because there's a lot new you have to figure out here. And so, you know, that's where we are. In addition to sitting down with some of our teams, I think the work on the budget is incredibly important, obviously, and we’re working to get after that, as well as, you know, beginning to flesh out some of the things that we talked about over the course of this campaign and just really grateful to be in this position.”

She also wants to add a Housing Secretary to her cabinet. After the meeting, Senate President Spilka was asked about that proposal:

“Overall, yes, we talked briefly about that, as well. It's another shared value of the three of us to focus on housing. And I think this will give the governor and her administration an opportunity to really focus on it,” she said. “It’s something that we as a state need to increase our housing stock in order to continue our economic vitality and have the quality of life that we all want here in Massachusetts.”

Also attending the meeting was House Speaker Mariano, who was asked about Healey’s call for expanding community college access.

“Well there are two separate proposals. And so now the devil is in the details. We begin the discussion. You know, there’s a cost involved, and we have to ascertain what the costs are.”

The gathering marked a break from practice under Baker, whose weekly leadership meetings also included the Republican minority. Healey, who spent eight years as attorney general, was asked why House Minority Leader Brad Jones and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr were not invited. New Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll did attend.

“I thought it was important for this the first meeting, that it just be a meeting among the four of us,” she said. “We have known each other and worked together, but in different capacities over the last many years. And I think it was appropriate for this initial meeting, as we sit down and talk about the future and what we all want to accomplish together, for us to sit together. I certainly look forward to continued conversation, communication.”

The Republicans said they hope to be included in future meetings.