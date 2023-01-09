Plattsburgh hospital increases number of certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners

The medical center in Plattsburgh has nearly tripled the number of registered nurses certified to collect evidence from patients in sexual assault investigations.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners receive at least 50 hours of classroom training followed by ongoing clinical practice under the supervision of a veteran nurse examiner.

Seven nurses in the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Emergency Department recently completed the training, bringing the total number of certified SANE nurses to 11. They work with the victim and If the victim notifies authorities, SANE nurses may work with investigators or testify in court about evidence they collected.

The hospital is working to have certified nurses on duty at all hours.