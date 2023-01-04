WAMC Sports Report 1/4/23: Fans rally for Hamlin, NFL announces no changes for Week 18

NFL players and fans have been rallying to support Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, who on Tuesday remained in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Vigils were held outside the hospital in Cincinnati and outside the Bills’ home stadium in Orchard Park.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN his nephew was still sedated on Tuesday and that Hamlin had to have his heart restarted twice – once on the field after he collapsed and once after arriving at the hospital.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday saying the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The league said it has not made a decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

No changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday postponed the announcement of the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Hall’s Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame said the decision was made out of respect for Hamlin.

In NHL men’s ice hockey Tuesday:

The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5 to 3.

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 5 to 4.

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3 to 2.

In NBA men’s basketball Tuesday:

The Sacramento Kings narrowly defeated the Utah Jazz 117 to 115.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Boston Celtics 150 to 117.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 123 to 113.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.