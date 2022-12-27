© 2022
Nelligan announces run for Schenectady mayor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
The chair of Schenectady’s nascent Republican Party is running for mayor. Matt Nelligan, who became chair of the city’s revived GOP committee in February, announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Third-term Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy has served as mayor since 2011. The city council is made up entirely of Democrats.

In his campaign announcement, Nelligan highlighted issues of crime, inflation, housing costs, high taxes, and school performance.

McCarthy has often touted the revival of the city’s downtown, anchored by the construction of the Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor, as well as neighborhood investment.

The Democrat has not yet formally announced a bid for another term, but has said he expects to run.

