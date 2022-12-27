Albany County DPW equipment, employees helping dig out Buffalo from deadly storm
Albany County is among the municipalities that have dispatched workers and equipment to the Buffalo area, where more than two dozen fatalities are being blamed on the Christmas weekend blizzard. More than 20 Department of Public Works employees and 20 plow trucks from Albany County have arrived in Erie County to help clear streets that remain impassable today, with even more snow falling.
Deputy Commissioner Scott Duncan spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus after arriving in Buffalo.