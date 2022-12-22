Climate Action Council co-chairs discuss New York's new climate goal road map

New York’s Climate Action Council approved a plan this week for how the state will meet its ambitious clean energy goals.

The state’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and no less than 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.

The scoping plan, developed after two years of deliberation and public input, covers most aspects of everyday life from transportation to how buildings are powered and heated.

To learn more, WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with the co-chairs of the council — NYSERDA CEO and President Doreen Harris and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Harris explained how the state will work to electrify and insulate homes and businesses…