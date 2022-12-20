Packers Defeat Rams to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.

A person with knowledge of the matter says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the injury. Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old has morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.

Authorities say former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement says the incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved. The department says McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station on Monday to give a statement about the incident. McGinest posted bond and was released. It's not immediately known if he has an attorney. McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.

NBA

Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors. Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand. Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam had 38 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as the Raptors dropped their sixth straight game.

Elsewhere, Cleveland beat Utah 122-99.

Atlanta downed Orlando 126-125.

San Antonio bested Houston 124-105

Minnesota over Dallas 116-106.

Phoenix beat the LA Lakers 120-104.

Charlotte defeated Sacramento 125-119.

NHL

Buffalo beat Vegas 3-2.

Colorado defeated The Islanders in a shootout 1-0.

Boston crushed Florida 7-3

Montreal bested Arizona in overtime 3-2.

Dallas beat Columbus 2-1.

Washington downed Detroit in overtime 4-3.

Nashville bested Edmonton in overtime 4-3.

St. Louis trounced Vancouver 5-1.

MLB

Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win the 1990 World Series title, has died. He was 62. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Browning’s death on Twitter, saying he died Monday at his home in Union, Kentucky. No cause was given. The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected. The Reds issued a statement mourning Browning after being in contact with a member of his family, team spokesman Rob Butcher said. Known as a colorful character, Browning retired all 27 batters he faced in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium on Sept. 16, 1988. He also won Game 3 of the 1990 World Series in Oakland.

AP poll

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday, receiving 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in its only game last week. That allowed the Boilermakers to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, UConn leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes. The Huskies were unranked in the preseason. rest of the top five were Houston, Kansas and Arizona. Marquette entered the poll at No. 23 and Arizona State at No. 25.