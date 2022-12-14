Capital District food pantries hit by rising food, fuel prices

The Food Pantries of the Capital District are looking for additional year-end support to keep their shelves stocked.

Since the onset of the pandemic, food pantries have endured rising demand for groceries. Food Pantries’ Executive Director Natasha Pernicka says 83% of food pantries in the 70-organization coalition are seeing an increase in service levels.

“If you would like to help your specific neighborhood food pantry, we have a food pantry map on our website, you can find the food pantries that exist in your own neighborhood," said Pernicka.

Pernicka says gasoline expenses related to food acquisition and delivery have doubled from $13,000 in 2021 to more than $26,000 so far this year.

Individuals and organizations wishing to support the pantries' "Above and Beyond" year-end campaign can follow this link.