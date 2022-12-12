© 2022
Carbon fee question passes in two out of three House districts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST
A voter casts a ballot.
Eva Bee
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images
Final results from the November 8th, 2022 election in Massachusetts have been certified by the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office.

Results divide along party lines

Climate change was on the ballot this year in some Massachusetts House districts and the results were mixed.

A non-binding question proposed a fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels with most of the proceeds returned to individuals as cashback. Advocates say the fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.

It passed overwhelmingly in two heavily-Democratic House districts in western Massachusetts. It failed resoundingly in a district which contains suburbs of Worcester represented by a Republican.

Official results were released last week by the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

The question was sponsored by the Ashfield chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Tim Walter of Plainfield is a member of the organization. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

News carbon taxClimate Change2022 Massachusetts Election
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
