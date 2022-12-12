Carbon fee question passes in two out of three House districts

Climate change was on the ballot this year in some Massachusetts House districts and the results were mixed.

A non-binding question proposed a fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels with most of the proceeds returned to individuals as cashback. Advocates say the fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.

It passed overwhelmingly in two heavily-Democratic House districts in western Massachusetts. It failed resoundingly in a district which contains suburbs of Worcester represented by a Republican.

Official results were released last week by the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

The question was sponsored by the Ashfield chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Tim Walter of Plainfield is a member of the organization. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.