SportsReport: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain. Sarabia hit the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopped the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals. Goncalo Ramos is a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month. He made his first start for his country by demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added the others in the 51st and 67th. By that time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd.

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal’s game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Gonçalo Ramos started in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday. That led to Ramos getting the start. The 21-year-old made his international debut three weeks ago, then scored a hat trick in his first career start for Portugal, which came in the World Cup as Ronaldo’s replacement. Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season. Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made “significant progress” but she believes “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.” The Titans were routed in Philadelphia in a loss featuring a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft in A.J. Brown.

Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.

Lakers lose star Davis with flu-like symptoms, fall to Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star center Anthony Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter and his teammates struggled without him in a 116-102 loss. Davis had scored 99 points in his previous two games and had been on a tear over the past 10 as the Lakers went 8-2 to erase most of a horrible start this season. He scored just one in eight minutes before he was forced to leave. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis’ symptoms gradually got worse during the course of the day. Ham said Davis is unlikely to play on Wednesday in Toronto. He also stressed Davis had not tested positive for COVID-19.

AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge remains a free agent as baseball's winter meetings continue in San Diego. While much of the majors awaited the resolution of Judge’s free agency, Taijuan Walker agreed to a $72 million, four-year contract with Philadelphia, Mitch Haniger got a $43.5 million deal from San Francisco and Cody Bellinger reached a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Negotiations continued for some marquee free agents, including shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, along with catcher Willson Contreras and left-hander Carlos Rodón. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says the team recently met with Contreras and his representatives.

Hall of Famer Croom: 'Not enough progress' for Black coaches

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Hall of Famer Sylvester Croom says there has not been enough progress in college football when it comes to the hiring of Black head coaches. Croom, a star player for Alabama in the early 1970s, became the first Black head football coach in the Southeastern Conference in 2004 when he was hired by Mississippi State. Since then, there have been only four others and there are currently no Black head coaches in the SEC. Only one of 16 head coaching vacancies in major college football this year has been filled by a Black coach. Croom called it ‘disappointing’ and ‘frustrating,’ but said he was happy to see Deion Sanders get an opportunity with Colorado.

The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer’s so-called “little teams” that didn’t make it to Qatar will be given a chance-of-a-lifetime when the World Cup goes to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Great news for everyone who was entertained by Saudi Arabia’s stirring underdog upset of Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Morocco knocking out Spain. More surprises surely await in four years. Only it’s not clear for some that bigger is better at the World Cup.

No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied for an 85-78 victory over second-ranked Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. Matthew Mayer, who faced Texas several times at Baylor, tied a career high with 21 points as he made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 10. Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation at Madison Square Garden. Shannon took over in the extra period to help Illinois beat a ranked foe for the second time this season. Timmy Allen scored a season-high 21 points for previously unbeaten Texas.