News
Midday Magazine

Earthjustice's Liz Moran discusses NY crypto moratorium law

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published December 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a two-year moratorium on an energy-intensive form of cryptocurrency mining into law.

The narrowly-targeted legislation passed earlier this year pauses the issuance of new and renewed state air quality permits for proof-of-work crypto mining operations in fossil fuel power plants.

It’s being hailed a national first, but advocates say it’s only the start for an underregulated industry.

Environmental lobbying group Earthjustice’s New York Policy Advocate Liz Moran is a supporter of the new law. She spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

