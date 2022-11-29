Holiday train stops in Plattsburgh

The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made stops in the North Country Monday evening. The decorated train — a fundraiser and food drive for local food banks — restarted the tradition after a pandemic hiatus.

The Canadian Pacific train festooned with holiday lights pulled into the rail station in Plattsburgh Monday evening.

Joint Council for Economic Opportunity CEO Nicole Laurin says everyone who comes is asked to donate cash or a non-perishable food item to help those in need.

"We’re definitely seeing an increase in need not just for food and fuel but even an increased number of homeless people in the region. We have walk-ins every day looking for services.”

The Holiday Train travels numerous routes in Canada and the U.S. In New York it traveled north from Mechanicville through Saratoga Springs to Plattsburgh and Rouses Point into Canada.

