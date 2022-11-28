© 2022
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
Sighting in at a shooting range

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter.

The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14.

The Hammond Cove range has a six-port 100-yard rifle range and pistol bench.

West Mountain has features that include four shooting lanes and movable targets ranging from 15 to 100 yards.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife director of outreach Alison Thomas says the facilities are “essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms.”

Both sites will reopen in the spring.

