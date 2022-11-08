© 2022
Trying to keep the Democratic majority in Congress, Neal campaigns in New Hampshire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
Neal_Kuster_2022_Election.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Still wearing a campaign sticker for U.S. Representative Ann Kuster (D-NH), U.S. Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA1) speaks with a constituent at the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee tent. Neal campaigned with Kuster in Concord, N.H. on Election Day

Neal's Ways and Means Committee chairmanship would be lost if Republicans take control of the House

While it has been a low-key election in Massachusetts, that is not the case north of the border in New Hampshire.

Democrats and Republicans have been battling it out in races that could decide which party will control the Congress.

The high stakes have motivated Massachusetts political luminaries, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, to campaign in New Hampshire on behalf of the Democrats.

Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield campaigned in New Hampshire earlier today. After returning to Massachusetts, he spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

