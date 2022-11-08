Trying to keep the Democratic majority in Congress, Neal campaigns in New Hampshire

While it has been a low-key election in Massachusetts, that is not the case north of the border in New Hampshire.

Democrats and Republicans have been battling it out in races that could decide which party will control the Congress.

The high stakes have motivated Massachusetts political luminaries, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, to campaign in New Hampshire on behalf of the Democrats.

Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield campaigned in New Hampshire earlier today. After returning to Massachusetts, he spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.