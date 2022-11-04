Naturalization ceremony held for new citizens at Columbia High School

A naturalization ceremony was held today in Rensselaer County for more than two dozen new Americans. It was also a learning experience for local high-schoolers.

Students from Columbia High School in East Greenbush sang the national anthem to open the naturalization ceremony for 27 new citizens.

The auditorium became a courtroom where Federal Judge Christian Hummel congratulated those taking their oath of citizenship.

“You’ve chosen our country to come to, to be a part of, and to make it a better country. And we’re a better country because of folks like you who come here and bring your energies, your ideas, your goals, and your appreciation for what we stand for,” said Hummel.

The new Americans came from all over the world, including Albania, South Korea, the Philippines, Russia, Jamaica, Iraq and other countries, and many have been living in the U.S. for years.

Michael Thomas came to the U.S. for grad school from India 18 years ago. As the high school band played “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” Thomas said his father did not have the same opportunity to become a citizen.

“My dad tried to come here in the late 80s and he couldn’t do it. And he’s not around today to see this happen. He could never come to the United States, he always wanted to. So in some ways it was his dream that came true. But the reason for naturalization on top of all that was my son’s born here, he’s American, he’s going to be living here. And I figured…there’s no staying on the sidelines. I’ve got to get in and participate in the democracy if I want to leave a better future for him like my dad did for me,” said Thomas.

Columbia High School principal Michael Harkin said seeing others take the oath of citizenship makes him proud of his country, and that it’s significant for the students too.

“It’s an important opportunity for our students to see where these people have come from, what they’ve overcome to become an American citizen. We’re just born into it and I think a lot of times we take it for granted. And our students that come to these ceremonies always come back impressed and, really, just surprised at what it takes to become an American citizen,” said Harkin.

Senior Class President Natalie Faas and Student Council President Emma Marchiony agree.

“It was great, honestly, seeing just their happiness and how proud they were of themselves made me feel good and hopeful of the future of America,” said Faas.

“It just really makes me realize how special of a place our country is and how many people are excited to be here and want to come here and big of an experience this is for everyone,” added Marchiony.

Sarah Bayly, who attended as part of her senior year Participation in Government class, called the ceremony moving.

With the local chapter of the League of Women Voters on hand to register the new Americans to vote, Bayly plans to perform her civic duty in the future.

“Yes, I’m planning to register to vote. I saw the Women Voters and I got the QR code for that so I’m going to plan to do that soon, but I think voting is really important, especially if new people who come to our country and get more educated and we just have a more educated community, then voting will be good,” said Bayly.

Classmate Will Schwab also plans to register.

“Most definitely, it’s a big role being an American citizen, so I plan on it, yeah,” said Schwab.

This was the third time Columbia High School has hosted a citizen naturalization ceremony, and the first since the onset of the pandemic. School leaders hope to continue the tradition in the future.