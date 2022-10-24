Postcards from the naturalization Part 3: Speaking with Berkshire County’s newest American citizens

Last week on Northeast Report, we heard two audio postcards from a naturalization ceremony earlier this month in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Dozens of immigrants became U.S. citizens at the historic Naumkeag estate. WAMC was there, and has this final part of the series.

ANA: My name is Ana Sofia Semedo.

WAMC: So why are you here today?

ANA: I'm here because my mom is officially a citizen of the United States.

How does that feel?

ANA: It feels great. It's a lot of hard work, dedication, and it's a very proud moment as a daughter. So, we came to the US in 2006 from Portugal. And through that, we went through the whole immigration process, we became permanent residents, and then now she's being sworn in. So, she's a very dedicated lady. She worked hard, she worked two, three jobs at a time to maintain the household. And it's just her and her two kids that came over. So, it was a lot of pain, suffering throughout the moment, but it all worked out at the end because she is a citizen now. So, I came with her. So, I was one of the daughters that came with her. So, just a very anxious moment as well because, it's like, she worked so hard. And at times it was unbelievable to reach this point. But the fact that she's here today is just a very- Accomplishment. It's a big accomplishment, I must say.

SANDRA: My name is Sandra Maria Varela. I am from Portugal. I come into the United States in 2006. I am a citizen now. I have three daughters.

Your daughter was telling me that it was quite a journey to get to this point, and you came over-

Oh yes, it was a lot- It's a lot of work, it's a lot of fight, it’s a lot of drama, it's a lot of crying, but I made it! I have to go to school for, to be, come in as a citizen. So yes, I worked a lot. Yes.

So what does it feel like today to finally have that journey-

Oh, it feels- I can describe it as, feels so special. It feels good. It feels free! It feels like I can do more? It feels- Yes.

Someone like me, I've never done what you've done and gone to the country and become a new citizen. It seems like from 2006 to now, that's a big window where you-

Living- we feel we're living under scare. We feel we can go nowhere, we can do nothing, because we not a part of America. Now, I feel free because I'm feel I'm part of America. I can do more. I can care more.

So, what are the things you want to do with that freedom? Do you have any dreams or aspirations you want to-

I have a dream to become a doctor, to become a nurse, to help people, to be doing more. Yes.

If you had a message to people outside of, you know- This ceremony was so beautiful today. If you could tell something to the wider world about what today meant to you and what it was like to sort of be able to take that step forward and towards those dreams- you know, is there a bigger message you want to share with the world?

What I can share with the world… I can share with the world that I’m, I don’t know, happy, free because when you come into this country, you feel in the jail. You feel you can do nothing. But now I feel free. I feel I can enjoy, I can smile, and I can scream, I can say, oh, I'm from this county, United States of America! So I can do more. What can I help you? I can do more!

How are guys celebrating?

ANA: We're probably going to go out to eat. Just hang out with family and friends and just celebrate her today and her accomplishment. So, yeah.

