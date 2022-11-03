SportsReport: Astros blank Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even matchup at two games each

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Commanders

The NFL's Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league's 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson's first regular-season game in 700 days.

Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving’s Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it. Irving had drawn criticism around the NBA — including from Nets owner Joe Tsai — for posting a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter feed last week.

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury and Donovan Mitchell added 25, leading Cleveland to a 114-113 overtime win over Boston. It was the Cavaliers’ sixth straight and second against the Celtics in less than a week. Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109. Jayson Tatum’s basket pulled Boston within a point, and thanks to some poor possessions by Cleveland, the Celtics had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Jaylen Brown’s 18-footer went off the back of the rim. Brown scored 30 and Tatum 26 for the Celtics.

Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound after four Houston teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. Verlander failed to hold a five-run lead in the opener, a 6-5, 10-inning loss for the Astros that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. The 39-year-old ace, expected to win his third Cy Young Award in a few weeks, has the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.

Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to play Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night. Here's the catch. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to play the Houston Texans at the same time. This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas and first since 2011. It's never been easier to watch both games at once. The takeover of social media, streaming services and an explosion of second screens that made viewing multiple events a snap.

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams. Jrue Holiday added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench. Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.

Wife of Phillies' Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been buying beers for fans during postseason games. The beer runs are suddenly as popular as the ones the Phillies keep putting on the scoreboard. Hoskins tweeted her location during postseason games and fans found her before Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday setting up another freebie. She paid for about 100 beers and posed for selfies and photos with groups of fans in celebration.

Jill Biden joins Stand Up to Cancer tribute at World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First lady Jill Biden joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute in the middle of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series. Biden arrived at Citizens Bank Park shortly before the tribute, which occurred just after the Astros scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-0 lead. Attendees held up signs with the names of people they want to pay tribute to. Biden’s were for son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015; her sister’s father-in-law; and Corey Phelan, a Phillies minor league pitcher who died last month.