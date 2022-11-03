Albany Democrats tout early voting as they hope to hold ground

Prominent local Democrats gathered at the Albany County Board of Elections Wednesday to cast early ballots in next week’s midterm elections.

With polls showing a close race for New York governor, the Albany politicians, led by Mayor Kathy Sheehan, held a mini get-out-the-vote rally outside the BOE along South Pearl Street.

"I find that early voting is convenient," Sheehan said. "We have to make sure that we're not complacent and we all need to get out and vote. This is a really important election. And I think that when we look at what's happening at the national level, and what's happening at the local level, that people need to make their voices heard, you cannot assume that someone else is going to do it for you, and we have to get people out to vote. So I'm really encouraging people, get out, take advantage of early voting or get out on election day. This is not an election for you to sit home and let others do the work."

At the top of the ticket, some polls have shown a tightening race between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs says regardless of polls, voters need to turn out in support of their candidates.

"I can understand why some would be concerned given some of the most recent polls," Applyrs said. "But I think if it folks come out to vote, Democrats come out to vote, and I'm hoping that everyone comes out. I think it's important for democracy for everyone to come out. But I think if folks come out, then we will see some victories. Of course, as we've seen in the most recent elections, they're not decided until the very last vote is counted. So we can't make any assumptions."

Common Council President Corey Ellis says politics begin at the local level.

"Albany County, traditionally, is a Democratic County, I feel the governor will carry Albany County," Ellis proclaimed. "And we just want make sure people get out and vote not take this election for granted, because we know what happens when people take elections for granted. But we want people to get out there be excited to elect Kathy Hochul to be our next governor."

Albany County Republican Chairman Randy Bashwinger says Ellis may have been right four years ago.

"Even the Democrats are having second thoughts about their candidates this year," Bashwinger said. "I think you're gonna see Zeldin and I think you're gonna see a lot of the Republicans are gonna get more votes than expected and I think you're gonna see Lee Zeldin take Albany County."

One local election on the watchlist is what could be a tight race for the 110th Assembly District seat, pitting incumbent Democrat Phil Steck against Republican challenger Alexandra Velella. Ellis says Steck's words and actions speak for themselves.

"He's a Democrat who knows his district and the district knows him," said Ellis. "I think that plays a major role in it. And when we look at it, you know, I think we, for me, it's an old saying that I like to use vote A all the way. And that way, we make sure that we bring this thing home because we know our party is the party. That is for the working middle class. Our party is the party that is for social and economic justice."

Velella says it’s time to overturn one-party rule.

"I've seen inflation ravaging our community and our state," said Velella. "I've seen empty promises from our leaders. And essentially pandering legislation that's doing nothing for nobody. And it's time that somebody stepped in. And somebody fought for real change that will really improve the conditions of the quality of life in New York for the people who live here, and the people who are considering leaving. At this point, New York State is the leader in population loss in this country. And it's because of the failed policies that have made New York unsafe and unaffordable.”

City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar is confident Steck and Hochul will taste victory come Tuesday.

"I feel great about the direction we're going," Shahinfar said. "I feel great about the ways these campaigns have worked themselves out. I think it all depends on turnout, and that's what we're focused on right now is getting the voters out."

Early voting runs through Sunday. Polls will be open 6 to 9 on Tuesday.

