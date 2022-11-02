© 2022
Vermont's Congressional delegation announces state's LIHEAP funding

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 2, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program logo

Vermont’s Congressional delegation says the state will receive more than $25 million in federal heating assistance funds this winter.

The funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP includes the additional $1 billion appropriated by Congress in a Continuing Resolution and $100 million from the 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Vermont will receive a total $25.4 million to help low-income families ahead of the winter season. Most of the funds, more than $19 million, is from the traditional LIHEAP block grant and $5-point-7 million is supplemental funding from the Continuing Appropriations Act.

Vermont’s delegation says the funding will be critical this winter as heating costs are expected to be negatively impacted by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

