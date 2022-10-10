Republican John Comerford running for seat on Governor's Council from western Massachusetts
Pledges to make sure judicial nominees are well-suited to the position
Voters in western Massachusetts this November will elect a new representative to the Governor’s Council – the eight-member body that approves or rejects judicial appointments by the governor.
Tara Jacobs of North Adams won the Democratic nomination for the office in a four-way primary last month.
John Comerford of Palmer is the Republican candidate.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Comerford.