© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Republican John Comerford running for seat on Governor's Council from western Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 10, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
John Comerford
Contributed photo/
/
Submitted photo
John Comerford, Republican candidate for Governor's Council from the 8th District.

Pledges to make sure judicial nominees are well-suited to the position

Voters in western Massachusetts this November will elect a new representative to the Governor’s Council – the eight-member body that approves or rejects judicial appointments by the governor.

Tara Jacobs of North Adams won the Democratic nomination for the office in a four-way primary last month.

John Comerford of Palmer is the Republican candidate.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Comerford.

Tags
News Governor's Council2022 Massachusetts Election
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill