Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco discusses bid for re-election in new district

Republican New York State Senator Jim Tedisco is seeking re-election in the new 44th Senate District.

The district, drawn by a court-appointed special master after a judge threw out maps approved by the Democrat-controlled state legislature – after the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach an agreement – contains a portion of Schenectady and all of Saratoga County.

The longtime state lawmaker is being challenged for a second time by Democrat Michelle Ostrelich.

Speaking with Lucas Willard, Tedisco spoke about the race following the drawn-out redistricting process.