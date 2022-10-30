© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco discusses bid for re-election in new district

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Republican Senator Jim Tedisco (WAMC file photo)
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas
/

Republican New York State Senator Jim Tedisco is seeking re-election in the new 44th Senate District.

The district, drawn by a court-appointed special master after a judge threw out maps approved by the Democrat-controlled state legislature – after the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach an agreement – contains a portion of Schenectady and all of Saratoga County.

The longtime state lawmaker is being challenged for a second time by Democrat Michelle Ostrelich.

Speaking with Lucas Willard, Tedisco spoke about the race following the drawn-out redistricting process.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
