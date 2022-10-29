Niskayuna Democrat Michelle Ostrelich discusses second run for State Senate

Democrat Michelle Ostrelich is again running for New York State Senate against longtime Republican lawmaker Jim Tedisco.

Ostrelich, who first ran for Senate in the 49th District in 2018, has since been elected to the Schenectady County Legislature.

The Niskayuna Democrat is now challenging Tedisco in the new 44th District, which includes a portion of Schenectady County and all of Saratoga County.

WAMC will air an interview with Sen. Tedisco on Sunday, October 30th.