News
Midday Magazine

Niskayuna Democrat Michelle Ostrelich discusses second run for State Senate

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Michelle Ostrelich (file photo)
Michelle Ostrelich for New York State Senate
/
Twitter

Democrat Michelle Ostrelich is again running for New York State Senate against longtime Republican lawmaker Jim Tedisco.

Ostrelich, who first ran for Senate in the 49th District in 2018, has since been elected to the Schenectady County Legislature.

The Niskayuna Democrat is now challenging Tedisco in the new 44th District, which includes a portion of Schenectady County and all of Saratoga County.

WAMC will air an interview with Sen. Tedisco on Sunday, October 30th.

Michelle Ostrelich Senator James Tedisco
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
