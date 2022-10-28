© 2022
Springfield will look at community choice energy aggregation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT
Community choice energy aggregation is a program in Massachusetts that lets municipalities use bulk purchasing to obtain electricity for residents and businesses.

Backed by activists, City Councilors plan to file legislation that aims to stabilize electric energy prices

A group of City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts plan to file legislation that could lower what residents pay for electricity.

The bill, if passed, would authorize Springfield to seek state approval to participate in municipal energy aggregation, also referred to as community choice aggregation. That is a process where a municipality purchases electricity in bulk from a competitive supplier on behalf of its residents and businesses.

It can result in lower electric costs for individual customers and also provide higher renewable energy content.

One of the co-sponsors of the legislation is Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

News Community Choice AggregationSpringfield City CouncilJesse Lederman
