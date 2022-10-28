© 2022
New York state begins early voting this weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published October 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
Wikipedia Commons
Voter casts ballot in recent election.

Early voting for the midterm election begins this weekend in New York.

With races this year for governor, Congress and the state legislature, New Yorkers can vote early through Sunday, November 6th.

Dutchess County Board of Elections Chairman Erik Haight says early voting sites may differ from where people typically vote. But the Republican says centralized locations give voters more opportunities to cast a ballot.

“We put a lot of time, training and resources into each election and I would like to see everyone who is qualified to vote come out and take advantage of it," said the Republican Election Commissioner.

You can find out more information about polling sites through your county’s board of elections. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

News New York News
Related Content
  • Is Early Voting A 'Quiet Revolution?'
    Millions of voters across the country could cast their ballots before Election Day. Some experts say early voting could have a disproportionate impact on certain voting blocs. Host Michel Martin discusses the issue with Professor Paul Gronke, founder of the Early Voting Information Center, and Republican strategist Lenny McAllister.
