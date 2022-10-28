EPA leader praises cleanup at contaminated IBM site.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency visited the former IBM facility in Lake Katrine today.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan showcased state and federal efforts to clean up a superfund site, including cancer-causing asbestos, left by IBM, the former owner of the site. Regan says the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package paved the way for localities to clean up such sites with federal funding.

“We are excited to talk about work that has been done and how the cleanup will be beneficial from a health and economic and jobs perspective as well," the administrator said.

The 258-acre property formerly known as “Tech City” languished for years and is being revitalized by Connecticut-based National Resources. Earlier this month, the developer announced plans to build the iPark 87 project, a substantial plan including a movie studio, office space and homes.

Regan says National Resources has reimbursed the EPA for work to date.