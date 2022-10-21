WAMC reaches $1 million goal in Fall 2022 Fund Drive

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio completed its October Fund Drive on October 21, 2022, raising over $1,000,000 to support the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. WAMC board and staff thank its listeners for their generosity and devotion to the station. In total, the on-air portion of the drive took less than 12 hours over the week. This is the third and final drive of 2022 for WAMC.

Continuing to be mindful of the health and safety of volunteers and staff, WAMC's Locked Box and Fund Drive were completed with the help of fewer volunteers than in the past and were supplemented with WAMC staff fielding calls and online donations.

WAMC was honored to partner with American National Insurance to contribute to The Food Pantries For The Capital District which helped to feed over 600 families this fall and winter.

WAMC President and CEO Alan Chartock says, "We are truly in love with our WAMC family. All the people that did something to help our Fund Drive, we can't say thank you enough!"

Joe Donahue, the host of The Roundtable, adds, "We are forever grateful to the WAMC family for meeting us for two hours every day and making a lot of money in a very short time. We're thrilled to be back to regular programming and it's because of the love of our audience. Thank you, all."

WAMC is a listener-supported station that relies on contributions to stay alive. Its Fund Drives occur three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive has a $1 million goal to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. We broadcast the highest quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service, and our station as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WWES, 88.9 FM, Mt. Kisco, NY; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.

