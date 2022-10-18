Unionization vote at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack fails

A unionization vote by workers at Amazon’s ALB1 facility in Schodack has fallen short by a 2-to-1 margin. The Rensselaer County facility employs more than 800 people. The million-square-foot fulfillment center would have become Amazon’s second workplace in the country to unionize. Workers were seeking to join the Amazon Labor Union. The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the ballot count. Amazon says it prefers “direct communication” with its employees. The retailer continues to object to the successful union vote at a Staten Island warehouse earlier this year.

In a statement, the Amazon Labor Union says it’s proud of the workers who stood up, adding “this won’t be the end of ALU at ALB1.” The union says it’s angry and disappointed that the voting process “wasn’t free and fair,” calling it “a sham election where workers were subjected to intimidation and retaliation.” Amazon rejects those claims.

“We’re glad that our team in Albany was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep the direct relationship with Amazon as we think that this is the best arrangement for both our employees and customers," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "We will continue to work directly with our teammates in Albany, as we do everywhere, to keep making Amazon better every day."