Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts

In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change.

The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.

This question will appear on ballots in three House districts – the First Franklin, First Hampshire and Fifth Worcester.

The Ashfield chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is the local sponsor of the question. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with chapter member Harry Dodson.