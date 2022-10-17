© 2022
Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 17, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
A non-binding question is on the ballots in three Massachusetts House districts to measure public support for a fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels.

Non-binding question calls on state legislators to act

In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change.

The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.

This question will appear on ballots in three House districts – the First Franklin, First Hampshire and Fifth Worcester.

The Ashfield chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is the local sponsor of the question. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with chapter member Harry Dodson.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
