Clifton Park officials celebrate opening of new 37-acre Town Center Park

Clifton Park officials are celebrating the opening of the new 37-acre Town Center Park.

The completion of the first phase of development of the park near Exit 9 of the Adirondack Northway comes after a drawn-out, rocky process to purchase the land. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett celebrated its opening Tuesday while recognizing the long road to get there.

“The location of the park and the process of its existence is very, very unique. Anybody who that has followed the process knows that very clearly.”

The property was originally owned by the Shenendehowa School District. In 2017, residents in the district voted down a controversial land sale to a developer who wanted to build a supermarket and access road. The developer had pledged to donate half the land to build a park.

The district sought to sell the land after it was determined that building a third school there was too costly. Additionally, the district was hoping to use money from the sale to one day purchase land in the Town of Halfmoon for a new school.

Instead, later that year voters overwhelming approved selling the land for $1.1 million to the Town of Clifton Park to repurpose the 37 acres into a park.

Shenendehowa School Board President Naomi Hoffman says the six-year process was worth the wait.

“It's made this this place more beautiful, it's made Clifton Park a more desirable place to live and work and play. It represents what community is really all about.”

Barrett says phase one of the development includes a trail, parking space and more.

“What you will see is a beautiful winding trail with decorative lighting and soon-to-be benches. Unfortunately, the benches are part of the supply chain issues,” Barrett said. “The glade which is a big wide circular area along the route of the trail. It's a beautiful spot where people will be able to congregate and we’ll eventually have town programs and town events in that location. But, the trail goes around the perimeter of that glade area.”

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the park will be patrolled in partnership with Clifton Park town security. He added his department has an office in nearby Clifton Park Center.

“I'm going to ensure the safety of the residents of Clifton Park and also the visitors that come through here for their safety. So, the patrols will keep an eye on this. So, we’ll have bike patrols also during the summer months that'll kind of drive the trail to make sure everybody's safe.”

Republican state Senator Jim Tedisco also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. In 2019, he helped secure a $250,000 state grant to ease the costs of the first phase of development. He said the park was made possible through compromise in the community.

“I think it involves every part of our life, every single part of our life as a team. Whether it's your education, whether it's your family, whether it's your community service, whether you're a public servant. And I think too many times we isolate all those things we agree upon and we decide, ‘Let's just argue over things we disagree upon.’ We see that in the government a little bit too much now. We don't see that here in Clifton Park, and a great project like this.”

Phase two will include bathrooms, a gazebo, a picnic pavilion, park signage and more.