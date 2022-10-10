© 2022
Roxham Road focus of photography exhibit

Published October 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
Flags of the U.S. and Canada
The University of Vermont is exhibiting a series of photographs depicting the landscape surrounding asylum seekers attempting to enter Canada from the U.S.

Researchers at Toronto Metropolitan University determined that from 2017 to early 2020 more than 90 percent of nearly 60,000 asylum seekers entering Canada did so at Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing near Champlain, New York.

University of Vermont Professor of Arts Bill McDowell has photographed the landscape surrounding Roxham Road since 2017. His photographs, taken along the 20-foot-wide swath marking the international border, are now being exhibited in the Williams Hall Colburn Gallery.

